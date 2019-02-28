Popular Topics
Any corrupt, misleading religious leaders must explain themselves, says Mboro

Motsoeneng said he'll confront the so-called resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau at his church in Sandton on Thursday afternoon before making his way to the police station to lay criminal complaints against him.

Pastor 'Mboro' outside the Alleluia International Ministries on 28 February 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Pastor 'Mboro' outside the Alleluia International Ministries on 28 February 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Thando Kubheka 59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Infamous Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng said any religious leaders extorting money and misleading Christians must explain themselves or face criminal charges.

Motsoeneng said he'll confront the so-called resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau at his church in Sandton on Thursday afternoon before making his way to the police station to lay criminal complaints against him.

He'll also ask officers to investigate the man captured on camera referred to only as Elliot who can be seen sitting up in a coffin after Lukau prayed for him.

'Mboro', who once claimed to have killed Satan and taken photos in heaven, says Lukau is a fraudster.

“You can’t defraud people and this man once told women to pay R5,000 and they will get men. That is a criminal element.”

He was also asked if he'll be laying criminal charges against other religious leaders like Shepherd Bushiri.

“I will be engaging him after this because there is a lot of outcries and he is my brother and we need to verify these things. If he is wrong, then we will have to look into that but if they are lying about him then we also look into it but everything must come to the public.”

While supporters of Mboro have not yet arrived here at the church, a security guard is stationed at the gate allowing only those who are members of Lukau’s church inside the premises.

A police van has also just arrived.

While the Alleluia International Ministries said it’s leader never claimed to have resurrected the man in the videos that have now gone viral, 'Mboro' plans to open a criminal case against him.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

