ANC to finalise national list of representatives
Depending on the ANC’s electoral success, nominees who make the cut will represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says by Monday, it will submit its nominees for its national list of public representatives to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the general elections in May.
Nominees have been elected by ANC branches across the country.
Topping of the ANC’s national list is President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza.
A draft of the list, released in 2018, included former President Jacob Zuma and some of his close allies like former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the listing process will be finalised soon.
“We’ve done all the conferences, from the branch general meetings to the list conferences, from regional to national list conference, from vetting, acceptance and decline of nominations. We’re finalising the acceptance and decline processes. So, by Monday, we’ll be ready to register the list.”
Provincial candidates are, however, not yet known but the names of several well-known leaders have been put forward.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
