24 names on SABC board shortlist

From a flood of more than 300 applications the ANC, DA and EFF reached broad agreement on whose names to put on the shortlist.

CAPE TOWN - Former SABC chief executive Lulama Mokhobo is among 24 names who have been shortlisted to fill eight vacancies on the SABC board.

Mokhobo was CEO from 2012 before quitting two years later after repeated clashes with former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Parliament’s communications committee agreed to the shortlist this morning.

From a flood of more than 300 applications the ANC, DA and EFF reached broad agreement on whose names to put on the shortlist.

The EFF is backing former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo who served between 2012 and 2014.

The ANC’s 17 nominees include gender activist Bernedette Muthien and former journalist and executive member of the SA National Editors’ Forum Mary Papayya.

The DA submitted six names. The candidates will be interviewed over three days next week.

The shortlisted candidates are: