24 names on SABC board shortlist
From a flood of more than 300 applications the ANC, DA and EFF reached broad agreement on whose names to put on the shortlist.
CAPE TOWN - Former SABC chief executive Lulama Mokhobo is among 24 names who have been shortlisted to fill eight vacancies on the SABC board.
Mokhobo was CEO from 2012 before quitting two years later after repeated clashes with former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Parliament’s communications committee agreed to the shortlist this morning.
The EFF is backing former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo who served between 2012 and 2014.
The ANC’s 17 nominees include gender activist Bernedette Muthien and former journalist and executive member of the SA National Editors’ Forum Mary Papayya.
The DA submitted six names. The candidates will be interviewed over three days next week.
The shortlisted candidates are:
- Mr Gift Buthelezi
- Adv Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala
- Mr Nkosana Mbokana
- Adv Mathews Mofokeng
- Ms Mamoduphi Mohlala-Mulaudzi
- Ms Bernedette Muthien
- Ms Jasmina Patel
- Adv Nakedi Ribane
- Mr Siphile Buthelezi
- Prof Saths Cooper
- Ms Nokuzola Ehrens
- Mr David Maimela
- Mr Mpiyakhe Mkholo
- Adv Lufuno Nevondwe
- Ms Mary Papayya
- Mr Livhuwani Matsila
- Mr JS Danana
- Dr Marcia Socikwa
- Ms Lulama Mokhobo
- Mr Rowan Nicholls (CA)
- Ms Mmabatho Ramagoshi
- Mr Malema Ramoshaba
- Mr Tsiesi Itani
- Mr Mfanolezwe Shozi
