Go

24 names on SABC board shortlist

From a flood of more than 300 applications the ANC, DA and EFF reached broad agreement on whose names to put on the shortlist.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former SABC chief executive Lulama Mokhobo is among 24 names who have been shortlisted to fill eight vacancies on the SABC board.

Mokhobo was CEO from 2012 before quitting two years later after repeated clashes with former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Parliament’s communications committee agreed to the shortlist this morning.

From a flood of more than 300 applications the ANC, DA and EFF reached broad agreement on whose names to put on the shortlist.

The EFF is backing former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo who served between 2012 and 2014.

The ANC’s 17 nominees include gender activist Bernedette Muthien and former journalist and executive member of the SA National Editors’ Forum Mary Papayya.

The DA submitted six names. The candidates will be interviewed over three days next week.

The shortlisted candidates are:

  1. Mr Gift Buthelezi

  2. Adv Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala

  3. Mr Nkosana Mbokana

  4. Adv Mathews Mofokeng

  5. Ms Mamoduphi Mohlala-Mulaudzi

  6. Ms Bernedette Muthien

  7. Ms Jasmina Patel

  8. Adv Nakedi Ribane

  9. Mr Siphile Buthelezi

  10. Prof Saths Cooper

  11. Ms Nokuzola Ehrens

  12. Mr David Maimela

  13. Mr Mpiyakhe Mkholo

  14. Adv Lufuno Nevondwe

  15. Ms Mary Papayya

  16. Mr Livhuwani Matsila

  17. Mr JS Danana

  18. Dr Marcia Socikwa

  19. Ms Lulama Mokhobo

  20. Mr Rowan Nicholls (CA)

  21. Ms Mmabatho Ramagoshi

  22. Mr Malema Ramoshaba

  23. Mr Tsiesi Itani

  24. Mr Mfanolezwe Shozi

