Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationship

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationship

Clinton Ephron's testimony comes a day after the inquiry heard evidence on Eskom’s coal supply agreements with Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

A screengrab of former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron as he testifies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Pretoria on 27 February. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab of former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron as he testifies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Pretoria on 27 February. Picture: YouTube.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron has taken the stand at the state capture commission, detailing the history of the company and its contractual relationship with Eskom.

His testimony comes a day after the inquiry heard evidence on Eskom’s coal supply agreements with Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

Glencore sold its Optimum coal mine to the Gupta company.

Ephron has explained to the commission the agreements the company signed with Eskom.

"Eskom and the owners of Optimum coal mine at that time entered into a different type of contract, a fixed-price contract. Meaning, the price is fixed without change. What happens on an annual basis is that there’s an inflation adjustment. The adjustment is supposed to represent the genuine cost that the mine would incur because of inflation."

WATCH: Zondo Commission hears details of Tegeta's Optimum mine acquisition

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA