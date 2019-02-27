Willies Mchunu to continue with his duties after collapsing at Sopa

After collapsing, the KwaZulu-Natal premier walked himself to the ambulance and said that once he had a drink of water and some fresh air, he felt better.

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu said doctors at Grey Hospital did not detect anything abnormal with his health and he would continue to carry out his duties, including the debate on his State of the Province Address on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mchunu paused during his speech and then asked Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala to take over.

Moments later, as Mchunu tried to leave the stage, he stumbled and lost his balance before collapsing into a group of officials, who had rushed to his aid.

#KZNSOPA Mchunu says he will continue with all his duties and won’t be stepping aside after today. This includes being at the SOPA debate which is happening tomorrow. ZN pic.twitter.com/CpVYmlZ9bE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019

Mchunu said doctors had not detected any abnormalities with his health.

“(And) the doctors examined me and found nothing wrong. They checked everything that you can think of, even my heart challenges, but nothing seems to be wrong.”

“As it stands, I’m continuing with all my programmes that have been set.”

The premier’s tenure in office officially ends once a new leader is elected after the May elections.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)