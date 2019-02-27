WC ANC calls on senior member accused of murder to resign

Wife killer Jason Rohde sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison
Magdalene Titus is implicated in the 2017 murder of her husband, Preston Titus, in Oudtshoorn.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape wants a senior party member accused of murder to resign.
Magdalene Titus is implicated in the 2017 murder of her husband, Preston Titus, in Oudtshoorn.
Titus was the ANC's mayoral candidate for Oudtshoorn during the 2016 local government elections.
The party's Dennis Cruywagen says: "We’re monitoring the trial of Magdalene Titus who is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. We would’ve preferred that she resigns from the ANC, however, she has not."
