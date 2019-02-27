[WATCH LIVE] Zondo Commission hears details of Tegeta's Optimum acquisition

The state capture commission resumes with testimony from former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron.

Ephron was Glencore’s CEO when the company sold its optimum coal mine to Gupta-owned Tegeta.

He is expected to confirm if former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane facilitated negotiations between the Guptas and Glencore when he was Switzerland in 2015.

He is also expected to say if his former company was pressured to sell.

