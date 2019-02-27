[WATCH LIVE] Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion.

Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

WATCH: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry