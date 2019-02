Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa have stepped aside voluntarily, pending the finalisation of the allegations against them.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is future-proofing itself in the event of further scandals in the run-up to the elections.

On Tuesday, the party said it believes in the in the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and could not have suspended its spokespeople amid allegations of abuse by women.

Mabe, who was accused of sexually harassing his personal assistant, was cleared of the allegations against him by the party and returned to work last week. Kodwa is accused of drugging and raping a woman in a hotel room, but he’s dismissed these allegations as a dirty tricks campaign.

Mabe and Kodwa won't be allowed to speak for the ANC while their cases are under investigation.

The ANC has been making headlines for the wrong reason over the past few months - this includes ANC members being implicated in testimony at the various commissions of inquiry currently underway.

Now, allegations have emerged claiming that Kodwa drugged and raped a woman, claims that he has strongly denied.

The party’s spokesperson Ace Magashule says: “We are also in that period of elections and I’m sure many other things will be happening. We don’t want to judge.”

The unity of the party was also called into question last week when the ANC leadership was forced to apologise to members Pravin Gordhan and Senzo Mchunu over comments on black engineers at Eskom.

