Top cop Sitole condemns 'vigilante' killing of Thoriso Themane

Footage which has since gone viral online, shows five boys attacking Themane and has sparked outrage, with calls for those implicated to be arrested.

FILE: National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has strongly condemned the murder of man in what appears to have been an act of vigilantism in Polokwane.

Footage which has since gone viral online, shows five boys attacking a man and has sparked outrage, with calls for those implicated to be arrested.

In the video, the Capricorn High School boys are seen assaulting and dragging Thoriso Themane.

Five pupils aged between 15 and 16 have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: "We strongly condemn acts of vigilantism. It doesn’t contribute to society. It doesn’t contribute to the strategy of the country. It brings about more anarchy and chaos."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

