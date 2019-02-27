Top cop Sitole condemns 'vigilante' killing of Thoriso Themane

-
Integrity of NPA officials must be beyond reproach, Mokgoro Inquiry toldLocal
-
Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'Local
-
Child killed in Kraaifontein fireLocal
-
Top cop Sitole condemns 'vigilante' killing of Thoriso ThemaneLocal
-
Mabuza to be grilled in Parly over youth unemployment, corruptionPolitics
-
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during SopaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Integrity of NPA officials must be beyond reproach, Mokgoro Inquiry toldLocal
-
Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'Local
-
Child killed in Kraaifontein fireLocal
-
Top cop Sitole condemns 'vigilante' killing of Thoriso ThemaneLocal
-
Mabuza to be grilled in Parly over youth unemployment, corruptionPolitics
-
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during SopaLocal
Popular Topics
-
WC ANC calls on senior member accused of murder to resignPolitics
-
Casac expected to make submissions at Mokgoro InquiryPolitics
-
ANC wary of more scandals erupting in run-up to electionsPolitics
-
Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius FransmanLocal
-
ANC: We have confidence in black professionals, black managersPolitics
-
DA to continue its fight to hold Public Protector Mkhwebane to accountPolitics
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
Popular Topics
-
TymeBank could break even by 2022Business
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC board member Sandra Beswick appears at inquiryBusiness
-
Rand steady on soft dollar after Fed commentsBusiness
-
MultiChoice begins trading on JSE at R95.50Business
-
Competition Commission wants behaviour change from schools over uniform costsLocal
-
Cosatu aware of covert attempts 'to kill' PIC Amendment BillBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Emma Thompson quits film with ex-Disney animation chief over harassment claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 26 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Sleep deprivation costs SA economy billions - studyLocal
-
Remote SA beach restaurant savours top awardLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga hopes for gender-neutral categories in awards showsLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande dethrones Selena Gomez as Instagram queenLifestyle
-
Singer Shakira to face tax fraud accusation in Spanish court in JuneLifestyle
-
Ayo Technologies woes won't affect CT Jazz festBusiness
-
Jane brings up her century for Banyana BanyanaSport
-
Safe and sound: F1 safety features for driversSport
-
Safa to target betting companies to pay 'fair share'Sport
-
No sub-two hour marathon before 2032, study saysSport
-
Leicester welcome Rodgers with win, Newcastle end Burnley runSport
-
Jayasuriya banned from cricket for 2 yearsSport
Popular Topics
-
They know the truth - now what? EWN needs Trevor Noah's guidanceLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
Oscars 2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
Nomgcobo Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
Top cop Sitole condemns 'vigilante' killing of Thoriso Themane
Footage which has since gone viral online, shows five boys attacking Themane and has sparked outrage, with calls for those implicated to be arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has strongly condemned the murder of man in what appears to have been an act of vigilantism in Polokwane.
Footage which has since gone viral online, shows five boys attacking a man and has sparked outrage, with calls for those implicated to be arrested.
In the video, the Capricorn High School boys are seen assaulting and dragging Thoriso Themane.
Five pupils aged between 15 and 16 have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: "We strongly condemn acts of vigilantism. It doesn’t contribute to society. It doesn’t contribute to the strategy of the country. It brings about more anarchy and chaos."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'39 minutes ago
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in Limpopo2 hours ago
-
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing5 hours ago
-
Home Affairs seeks deadline extension on amending immigration law17 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer20 hours ago
-
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopaone hour ago
-
Wife killer Jason Rohde sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison2 hours ago
-
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing5 hours ago
-
Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’18 hours ago
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.