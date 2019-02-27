Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'

“What made him closer to me was that his academic ability was not as strong as the other two, and he grew up a struggling fellow with asthma, so that brought him closer to me. We channelled our love and care to him.”

JOHANNESBURG - Thoriso Themane’s father said his son was a loving man who was fond of music and helping people.

Themane was killed in a suspected mob attack in Polokwane on Saturday; his body was found dumped in Flora Park.

Speaking to Nickolas Bauer on Radio 702 on Wednesday, who is standing in for Xolani Gwala, Mahlapahlapana Themane said of his three children, Thoriso was the second child and first son, and that the pair had a special bond.

“What made him closer to me was that his academic ability was not as strong as the other two, and he grew up a struggling fellow with asthma, so that brought him closer to me. We channelled our love and care to him.”

Themane senior said he would like to his son remembered as a peace-loving and musical man who would go out to help those that were in need.

“He didn’t want to see anyone hurt. He was soft-hearted.”

Five Limpopo high school pupils - between 15 and 16-years-old - are facing a charge of murder in connection Themane’s murder, whose killing was captured on video.

The footage, which circulated online this week, sparked outrage with calls for justice. The teens were arrested on Tuesday.

In the video, Themane can be seen being assaulted and dragged by a group of pupils from Capricorn High School in Limpopo. His body was found dumped in Flora Park.

Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa on Monday spoke to Mandla Mona, a friend of Themane, who said that he was traumatised and seeking justice for his friend’s brutal murder.

"This killing is really unfair, we grew up together and we had an opportunity to do better in life, and they took that from him," he said to Bingwa.

Listen to the audio of Themane's father below.