Tenants at Waterfall development using services illegally, says CoJ

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Tenants at Waterfall development using services illegally, says CoJ

The City of Joburg's Lucky Sindane says the development is not registered with the City of Joburg, meaning that the services that are used by tenants and the developers are also illegal.

Waterfall Country Estate. Picture: waterfall-estate.co.za
Waterfall Country Estate. Picture: waterfall-estate.co.za
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former executives of the Waterfall development in Midrand have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to the illegal installation of water meters that has cost the City of Joburg at least R13 million.

The former CFO of the Waterfall Investment Company Brian Landman, his wife Michelle Tracey and the company's former accountant Hendrik Stroebel, appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

They've been granted R10,000 bail each.

An investigation conducted by the City of Joburg last year reveals that the Waterfall Investment Company allegedly obtained water meters illegally from an employee at the municipality.

Faisel Abrahams colluded with the company by stealing the meters during the development of Waterfall City.

Joburg City's Lucky Sindane says that the meters were not reading despite the continued use of water.

"The development becomes illegal because we don't have them on our revenue reading system, so we can't even trust them. They obtained these water meters illegally."

Sindane says the development is not registered with the City of Joburg, meaning that the services that are used by tenants and the developers are also illegal.

The former Waterfall Investment Company employees will appear in court again in court in June.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA