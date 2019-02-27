Senegal president on course for strong election win

Media website Dakaractu.com said that Sall had won over 58% based on preliminary data from polling stations, while the commission source said he won 59.5%.

DAKAR - Senegal President Macky Sall is on course for victory in the 24 February polls with nearly 60% of votes, according to preliminary figures provided by local media and a source inside the electoral commission.

Official results are expected later this week.