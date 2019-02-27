Senegal president on course for strong election win

Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationship
Media website Dakaractu.com said that Sall had won over 58% based on preliminary data from polling stations, while the commission source said he won 59.5%.
DAKAR - Senegal President Macky Sall is on course for victory in the 24 February polls with nearly 60% of votes, according to preliminary figures provided by local media and a source inside the electoral commission.
Official results are expected later this week.
