San Souci teacher in court on assault charge
Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The teacher involved in a violent altercation with a learner from Sans Souci Girls’ High has appeared in court on a charge of assault.
Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.
Both Venter and the 16-year-old learner have been on suspension from the school for the past two weeks.
They are in hot water after a video went viral showing the child pushing a desk against Venter, who in turn slapped her.
Venter’s lawyer William Booth says Wednesday’s court hearing has been postponed to April for further investigation.
“I’ve requested that it be made a final date for that purpose and I will also be requesting the evidence in the police docket, in order to establish exactly what the state of the case against my client.”
The girl has also appeared in court after the teacher opened a criminal complaint of assault against her.
On the video, the girl can be seen pushing her desk against Venter.
LISTEN: Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'
-
Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’
-
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing
-
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.