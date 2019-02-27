San Souci teacher in court on assault charge

Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The teacher involved in a violent altercation with a learner from Sans Souci Girls’ High has appeared in court on a charge of assault.

Clarisa Venter had also opened a case of assault against the grade nine learner, who also made an appearance in court on Wednesday.

Both Venter and the 16-year-old learner have been on suspension from the school for the past two weeks.

They are in hot water after a video went viral showing the child pushing a desk against Venter, who in turn slapped her.

Venter’s lawyer William Booth says Wednesday’s court hearing has been postponed to April for further investigation.

“I’ve requested that it be made a final date for that purpose and I will also be requesting the evidence in the police docket, in order to establish exactly what the state of the case against my client.”

The girl has also appeared in court after the teacher opened a criminal complaint of assault against her.

On the video, the girl can be seen pushing her desk against Venter.

LISTEN: Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)