Safa wants betting companies to start paying for their products
Acting Safa CEO Russell Paul says the football governing body approached the government about changing the law so that sporting bodies and government can also benefit.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) is seeking a share of the revenue of private betting operators who take punts on the football governing body’s products.
The football body was in Parliament this week to table a proposal to change legislation that could see betting companies pay sporting bodies an “integrity or product fee” to take bets placed on certain matches or events.
In the last six years, the sports betting industry in South Africa has grown by 450% or R39.7 billion.
Acting Safa CEO Russell Paul has told Eyewitness News the football governing body spends between R4 million and R6 million to stage a single international football match, while betting companies are making money off their products.
“Without the sport, they can’t bet. How can they use the sporting properties without providing support to those controlling bodies?”
Paul says Safa approached the government about changing the law so that sporting bodies and government can also benefit.
He says such legislation is already in effect in other countries.
“France, Australia, New Zealand, et cetera. The betting companies need to seek permission from the controlling body.”
Paul has indicated Parliament’s Sports Committee was intrigued by their presentation and could see movement on this in the future.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
