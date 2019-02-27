Popular Topics
Religious leaders seek Parly approval for establishment of code of conduct

This comes in the wake of Pastor Alph Lukau's alleged resurrection of a man working with him.

FILE: Pastor Ray McCauley of Rhema Bible Church. Picture: Rhema Bible Church
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some South African religious leaders have approached Parliament for approval of a document detailing how church leaders should behave.

This comes in the wake of Pastor Alph Lukau's alleged resurrection of a man working with him.

The incident has raised eyebrows among South Africans, with many expressing doubts about the true sense of religion.

The church leaders say that the establishment of a code of conduct is important.

President of Rhema Family Churches Ray McCauley: "As the church leaders, which I'm the head of at the moment, we will see to it, through the police, through the tax, through the immigration, that these people need to be arrested [sic]."

