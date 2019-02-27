Ramaphosa on Kodwa & Mabe: Processes must be followed
Referring to rape allegations against party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, President Ramaphosa says it’s important to allow processes to deal with the issue.
KHAYELITSHA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says it’s important for the African National Congress (ANC) to address challenges facing the party in an open and transparent manner.
Referring to rape allegations against party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, Ramaphosa said it’s important to allow processes to deal with the issue.
Kodwa and Pule Mabe, who has been accused of sexually harassing his personal assistant, have both voluntarily stepped aside pending investigations.
On the sidelines of ANC campaigning in Khayelitsha, the president said investigations into the matter should be allowed to run their course, regardless of how difficult it might be for the party.
President Cyril #Ramaphosa has kicked off the ANC’s election campaign in the Western Cape with a visit to Khayelitsha. KB pic.twitter.com/XUK7EEIBM4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
Ramaphosa says, as part of the ANC’s renewal process, it’s important that all issues be tackled head-on.
“The people who have been involved in this [matter] have said they want to step aside to allow the processes to go on. We need to applaud that, and have a sense of recognition.”
WATCH: ANC on Kodwa and Mabe: Innocent until proven guilty
Both Mabe and Kodwa have stepped out of the limelight while the allegations are probed.
Kodwa said claims that he drugged and raped a woman in a hotel room were part of what he called “a dirty tricks campaign”.
#Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Andile Msizi Hall In Site B, to loud cheers from ANC supporters. From here he will head to the TR Informal settlement, to address community members. KB pic.twitter.com/OB69QxYOx1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
At the same time, the ANC is future-proofing itself in the event of further scandals in the run-up to the elections.
On Tuesday, the party said it believed in the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and could not have suspended its spokespeople amid allegations of abuse by women.
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
