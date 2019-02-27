Popular Topics
Ramaphosa kicks off ANC elections campaign in WC

The first item on his agenda was a closed meeting with provincial party leaders to discuss matters of concern raised by the community.

President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC’s election campaign in the Western Cape on 27 February 2019 with a visit to Khayelitsha. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC’s election campaign in the Western Cape on 27 February 2019 with a visit to Khayelitsha. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the African National Congress (ANC)’s election campaign in the Western Cape with a visit to Khayelitsha.

The first item on his agenda was a closed meeting with provincial party leaders to discuss matters of concern raised by the community.

Ramaphosa arrived at the Andile Msizi Hall in Site B to loud cheers from ANC supporters.

From there, the president headed to the TR informal settlement to address community members.

These residents welcomed Ramaphosa's visit but said they had more pressing issues they needed him to address.

“We want houses,” said one woman.

Another said: “We want toilets, no bucket system [and] we want houses, our children are sick of this.”

On Wednesday tonight Ramaphosa will meet with professionals and entrepreneurs at the Cape Town City Hall.

