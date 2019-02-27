Ramaphosa kicks off ANC elections campaign in WC
The first item on his agenda was a closed meeting with provincial party leaders to discuss matters of concern raised by the community.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the African National Congress (ANC)’s election campaign in the Western Cape with a visit to Khayelitsha.
ANC President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Khayelitsha. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/ozNaBdrOfq— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) February 27, 2019
Ramaphosa arrived at the Andile Msizi Hall in Site B to loud cheers from ANC supporters.
From there, the president headed to the TR informal settlement to address community members.
These residents welcomed Ramaphosa's visit but said they had more pressing issues they needed him to address.
“We want houses,” said one woman.
Another said: “We want toilets, no bucket system [and] we want houses, our children are sick of this.”
On Wednesday tonight Ramaphosa will meet with professionals and entrepreneurs at the Cape Town City Hall.
