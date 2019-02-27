Popular Topics
Ramaphosa congratulates Nigeria's Buhari on re-election

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the patience of the Nigerian people in dealing with the week-long delay in the election.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday congratulated his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on winning second term as president.

Ramaphosa commended the patience of the Nigerian people in dealing with the week-long delay in the election.

Nigerian election: Key numbers

Buhari is basking in the congratulation of friends having beaten Atiku Abubakar and winning a second term as president.

He advised his followers not to gloat about their victory.

In his message to Abuja, Ramaphosa noted the findings of the African Union observer mission that the election was peaceful and conformed with Nigeria’s legal framework.

He said he looked forward to working with Buhari to build on the close ties between the countries. They have no fewer than 34 bilateral agreements in place, especially in the economic fields.

Timeline

