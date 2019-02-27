Ramaphosa congratulates Nigeria's Buhari on re-election

-
Gloria Mine recovery team finds no sign of 9 missing menLocal
-
How a drug bust goes downLocal
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Nigeria's Buhari on re-electionAfrica
-
Cutting spending on govt depts could save SA around R1bn a yearPolitics
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfacesLocal
-
'Eskom & Brian Molefe strong-armed Glencore on coal contract,' inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Gloria Mine recovery team finds no sign of 9 missing menLocal
-
How a drug bust goes downLocal
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Nigeria's Buhari on re-electionAfrica
-
Cutting spending on govt depts could save SA around R1bn a yearPolitics
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfacesLocal
-
'Eskom & Brian Molefe strong-armed Glencore on coal contract,' inquiry hearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Deputy president faces MPs in Q&A sessionPolitics
-
After fainting during Sopa, KZN Premier Mchunu returns to eventPolitics
-
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Mabuza to be grilled in Parly over youth unemployment, corruptionPolitics
-
WC ANC calls on senior member accused of murder to resignPolitics
-
Casac expected to make submissions at Mokgoro InquiryPolitics
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - MasuthaLocal
-
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Zondo Commission hears details of Glencore, Eskom relationshipBusiness
-
TymeBank could break even by 2022Business
-
WATCH LIVE: PIC board member Sandra Beswick appears at inquiryBusiness
-
Rand steady on soft dollar after Fed commentsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Emma Thompson quits film with ex-Disney animation chief over harassment claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 26 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Sleep deprivation costs SA economy billions - studyLocal
-
Remote SA beach restaurant savours top awardLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga hopes for gender-neutral categories in awards showsLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande dethrones Selena Gomez as Instagram queenLifestyle
-
Singer Shakira to face tax fraud accusation in Spanish court in JuneLifestyle
-
Ayo Technologies woes won't affect CT Jazz festBusiness
-
Motaung: ‘No formal request from Safa for Shaun Bartlett’Sport
-
'Anybody can beat anybody': Test upsets keep Black Caps warySport
-
Jane brings up her century for Banyana BanyanaSport
-
Safe and sound: F1 safety features for driversSport
-
Safa to target betting companies to pay 'fair share'Sport
-
No sub-two hour marathon before 2032, study saysSport
Popular Topics
-
How a drug bust goes downLocal
-
ANC on Kodwa and Mabe: Innocent until proven guiltyPolitics
-
They know the truth - now what? EWN needs Trevor Noah's guidanceLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
Oscars 2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
Nomgcobo Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
Ramaphosa congratulates Nigeria's Buhari on re-election
President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the patience of the Nigerian people in dealing with the week-long delay in the election.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday congratulated his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on winning second term as president.
Ramaphosa commended the patience of the Nigerian people in dealing with the week-long delay in the election.
• Nigerian election: Key numbers
Buhari is basking in the congratulation of friends having beaten Atiku Abubakar and winning a second term as president.
He advised his followers not to gloat about their victory.
In his message to Abuja, Ramaphosa noted the findings of the African Union observer mission that the election was peaceful and conformed with Nigeria’s legal framework.
He said he looked forward to working with Buhari to build on the close ties between the countries. They have no fewer than 34 bilateral agreements in place, especially in the economic fields.
Popular in Africa
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got right23 hours ago
-
Botswana offers Zimbabwe $600m of loans - reportone day ago
-
Fiery crash ‘kills 20’ at Cairo train station - sources4 hours ago
-
17 killed in Mali by booby-trapped corpse: security sources31 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's Buhari wins re-election11 hours ago
-
Zambia police charge MP with hate speech for 'Indian jibe'2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.