President! Young girl catches Ramaphosa’s attention during Khayelitsha visit

President Ramaphosa was in Khayelitsha on Wednesday to kick-off the ANC’s campaign ahead of May elections.

CAPE TOWN - Few people can say they’ve had they call answers by the president, a young girl in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has made it onto the list of the few.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit in Khayelitsha, a young girl is heard on a video clip, posted on social media, screaming “president”.

Upon hearing the young child’s words, President Ramaphosa can be seen turning his attention to the child and reaching out to grab the young girl from the arms of an adult female.

Since becoming president, Ramophosa has made it a point to interact with citizens on all walks of life.

He even launched his “Thuma Mina” campaign in an attempt to get South Africans to become part of solutions to the country’s problems.

