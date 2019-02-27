PIC inquiry hears of divisions between Mondli Gungubele, board members
PIC board member Dudu Hlatshwayo has told the commission of inquiry that a meeting with Gungubele shortly after he was appointed as chair was confrontational and she felt attacked.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board member Dudu Hlatshwayo says there was a divide between some board members and chairperson Mondli Gungubele at a time when there was a great sense of fear and suspicion at the company.
Hlatshwayo revealed to the PIC commission of inquiry on Tuesday that Gungubele told the board that the Finance Minister wanted everyone to step down or they would be fired.
Hlatshwayo says the message was conveyed to the board on 1 February after which all members, including Gungubele, then handed in their resignation letters.
Hlatshwayo has told the commission of inquiry that a meeting with Gungubele shortly after he was appointed as chair was confrontational and she felt attacked.
Hlatshwayo says he criticised the board's handling of the allegations against the then CEO Dan Matjila, which Gungubele said himself when he testified on Monday.
But Hlatshwayo says there were other occasions where the board didn't seem to agree with him.
“Do I feel that the chairman and us are two institutions? I felt that way on many occasions.”
Hlatshwayo says she was shocked and confused when instructed to resign earlier this month, saying she would have liked to complete her term.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
