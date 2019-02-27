NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death
The grade 5 victim from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville was stabbed several times and later died in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department will be visiting the school where a 13-year-old pupil died on Tuesday after being attacked with a pair of scissors, allegedly by his classmate.
It is understood that the two boys asked their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.
The community of Delarayville outside Vryburg in the North West is still reeling over the killing of a 13-year-old teenager at school.
The North West Education Department says that it is still in shock.
Spokesperson Freddy Sepeng: "It is really hurting but the case is with the police."
The province has been dealing with high levels of violence in their schools recently.
A seven-year-old was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old in Makapanstad late last year and a teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil in Zeerust a few weeks earlier.
