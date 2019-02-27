NW Education Dept to visit school where boy (13) stabbed to death

The grade 5 victim from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville was stabbed several times and later died in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department will be visiting the school where a 13-year-old pupil died on Tuesday after being attacked with a pair of scissors, allegedly by his classmate.

It is understood that the two boys asked their teacher to use the bathroom and moments later there was a commotion outside.

The grade 5 victim from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville was stabbed several times and later died in hospital.

The community of Delarayville outside Vryburg in the North West is still reeling over the killing of a 13-year-old teenager at school.

The North West Education Department says that it is still in shock.

Spokesperson Freddy Sepeng: "It is really hurting but the case is with the police."

The province has been dealing with high levels of violence in their schools recently.

A seven-year-old was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old in Makapanstad late last year and a teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil in Zeerust a few weeks earlier.