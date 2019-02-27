Popular Topics
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces

In a video from late 2017, Alph Lukau is seen being driven to his church in a Rolls-Royce, followed by a convoy of another Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, escorted by JMPD officers on motorbikes as SAPS officers lead the way on horseback.

Police escort Pastor Alph Lukau to church. Picture: Twitter.
Police escort Pastor Alph Lukau to church. Picture: Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Private individuals will no longer be allowed to acquire the services of Johannesburg Metro Police Department escorts, thanks to an old video of Pastor Alph Lukau that has resurfaced.

In a video from late 2017, Lukau, who gained notoriety this week after an alleged resurrection miracle, is seen being driven to his church in Sandton in a white Rolls-Royce, followed by a convoy of another Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, escorted by JMPD officers on motorbikes as SAPS officers lead the way on horseback.

The video resurfaced following the resurrection saga and questions were posed to the City of Joburg over whether this was allowed.

Both JMPD chief David Tembe and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba responded in statements, saying the incident happened under the previous JMPD leadership and that Lukau had paid for the escort as members of the public were allowed to do.

Mashaba and Tembe said this would now cease and JMPD escorts would only be allowed for funerals and special events.

