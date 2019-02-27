No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
In a video from late 2017, Alph Lukau is seen being driven to his church in a Rolls-Royce, followed by a convoy of another Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, escorted by JMPD officers on motorbikes as SAPS officers lead the way on horseback.
JOHANNESBURG - Private individuals will no longer be allowed to acquire the services of Johannesburg Metro Police Department escorts, thanks to an old video of Pastor Alph Lukau that has resurfaced.
In a video from late 2017, Lukau, who gained notoriety this week after an alleged resurrection miracle, is seen being driven to his church in Sandton in a white Rolls-Royce, followed by a convoy of another Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, escorted by JMPD officers on motorbikes as SAPS officers lead the way on horseback.
Pastor Alph Lukau escorted by Metro Cops.— Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) February 6, 2018
Driving a Rolls-royce that retails for over R4 million.
South Africa what is happening. pic.twitter.com/LmizBWo0IX
The video resurfaced following the resurrection saga and questions were posed to the City of Joburg over whether this was allowed.
Both JMPD chief David Tembe and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba responded in statements, saying the incident happened under the previous JMPD leadership and that Lukau had paid for the escort as members of the public were allowed to do.
Mashaba and Tembe said this would now cease and JMPD escorts would only be allowed for funerals and special events.
February 26, 2019
A quick one this issue after being requested for clarity on this issue. After the video depicting JMPD officers providing escort services to Lakau, I had requested immediate update on the matter.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 26, 2019
This is after having previously discussed the matter with @AsktheChiefJMPD in 2017. pic.twitter.com/UhFLbcKdc2
Popular in Local
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’
-
Churches break silence on ‘resurrection miracle'
-
Thoriso Themane's father: 'He didn’t want to see anyone hurt'
-
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.