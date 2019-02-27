New high-tech neonatal unit opens at Groote Schuur Hospital
The grandson of Groote Schuur Hospital's first anaesthetist, Dr Jack Abelsohn's, made the donation to honour his late grandfather.
CAPE TOWN - Newborn babies who come into the world at Groote Schuur Hospital will now have an improved shot at a better start in life.
A high-tech neonatal unit is now fully operational after two years of upgrades.
The grandson of Groote Schuur Hospital's first anaesthetist, Dr Jack Abelsohn, made the donation to honour his late grandfather.
#GrooteSchuurHospital Department Head Prof Mike Harrisson says, “The entire neonatal team is incredibly excited and grateful for the extremely generous donation that made this all possible.” KB pic.twitter.com/fpuDiHcOrt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2019
The department's head Professor Mike Harrison says he's never seen such a high-tech unit during his 25 years of working in neonatal units.
“In addition to looking after these babies and changing, we also have a great multiply-effect, which is something that I'm really keen on. We train doctors from South Africa, Africa and even more lately from Europe. They're sending them here to learn.”
#GrooteSchuurHospital Through the Children’s Hospital Trust, a UK-based South African donor contributed generously towards the upgrade in memory of his grandfather Dr Jack Abelsohn, who was the first anaesthetist to be appointed at Groote Schuur in 1938. KB pic.twitter.com/rw8LNIk2DC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2019
The unit can accommodate between 75 and 80 patients.
It also has space to accommodate 10 mothers within its Kangaroo Mother Care section.
Scientific evidence proves this technique reduces infant mortality, while it increases the rates of breastfeeding and weight gain.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
