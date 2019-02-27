Popular Topics
Go

New high-tech neonatal unit opens at Groote Schuur Hospital

The grandson of Groote Schuur Hospital's first anaesthetist, Dr Jack Abelsohn's, made the donation to honour his late grandfather.

The new high-tech neonatal unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Newborn babies who come into the world at Groote Schuur Hospital will now have an improved shot at a better start in life.

A high-tech neonatal unit is now fully operational after two years of upgrades.

The grandson of Groote Schuur Hospital's first anaesthetist, Dr Jack Abelsohn, made the donation to honour his late grandfather.

The department's head Professor Mike Harrison says he's never seen such a high-tech unit during his 25 years of working in neonatal units.

“In addition to looking after these babies and changing, we also have a great multiply-effect, which is something that I'm really keen on. We train doctors from South Africa, Africa and even more lately from Europe. They're sending them here to learn.”

The unit can accommodate between 75 and 80 patients.

It also has space to accommodate 10 mothers within its Kangaroo Mother Care section.

Scientific evidence proves this technique reduces infant mortality, while it increases the rates of breastfeeding and weight gain.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

