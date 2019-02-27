Motaung: ‘No formal request from Safa for Shaun Bartlett’

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says there has been no formal approach from the South African Football Association for the services of Shaun Bartlett to assist Bafana Bafana for their crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier against Libya in March.

Bartlett had previously assisted Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter before taking up a permanent contract with the Glamour Boys to be Ernst Middendorp’s assistant in December following the departure of Italian Giovanni Solinas and long-time servant at Chiefs Patrick Mabhedi.

With Bartlett taking up a permanent contract with the Soweto club, it has left Baxter scrambling for assistance, with Molefi Ntseki the only possible option left to Safa and Baxter.

South Africa require just a point to secure their spot at Africa’s footballing showpiece in Egypt, but will have to work hard against Libya, with the match possibly scheduled in Tunisia on neutral ground because of safety concerns in Libya.

Motaung says that there has been no approach from Safa for the services of Bartlett.

“I’m not sure what is happening because I have not been in the office recently but there is nothing from Safa, there’s no official request.”

Asked whether the club would be willing to lend Safa Bartlett’s services, Motaung said that he would have to consult with the management team.

“I’d have to consult the people that I work with, I’ve got the chairman (Kaizer Motaung Snr), I’ve got the coach, I’ve got the committee who I work with, so I can’t say no or yes at the moment and we’ll have to wait for an official request from Safa.”

Bafana Bafana are set to play Libya on 23 March.