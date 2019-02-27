Mabuza to be grilled in Parly over youth unemployment, corruption
The country has been rocked by revelations of industrial-scale theft, fraud, and corruption at various inquiries underway including that of Deputy Chief Justice President Raymond Zondo into state capture.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza will face questions that focus on youth unemployment and how the government plans to ensure that politicians and officials are honest when he appears in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
The National Freedom Party’s Shaik Emam wants to know how the government plans to vet politicians and officials to make sure they have integrity. He also wants Mabuza to say whether the government will change the law so that those found guilty of fraud and corruption forfeit their benefits to the state.
Other questions from the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters and Inkatha Freedom Party deal with youth unemployment, the fourth industrial revolution and South Africa’s efforts to promote peace and stability in South Sudan and the rest of Africa.
A Democratic Alliance question wants Mabuza, who is leader of government business in Parliament, to update the House on progress made in getting ministers and their deputies to attend plenary sittings and answer questions without undue delay.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
