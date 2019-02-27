Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius Fransman

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius Fransman

The National Prosecuting Authority said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.

FILE: Marius Fransman. Picture: EWN
FILE: Marius Fransman. Picture: EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The woman accusing former ANC heavyweight Marius Fransman of sexual assault is concerned that the case against him is taking long.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.

On Tuesday, the NPA confirmed the matter will be heard in Kimberley, but a date has not yet been set.

Louisa Wynand has been waiting for her day in court against her former employee for several years.

Wynand accused Fransman of touching her inappropriately while en route to the ANC's 104th birthday celebrations in Rustenburg in January 2016. Fransman has denied these allegations.

Her spokesperson Gavin Prins says: "She’s worried about the fact that the case is taking so long. She was informed in December of 2018 that the case was going ahead, and she was pleased. Now we’re entering the third month of 2019 and she hasn’t heard anything."

Spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping says it's not yet clear when the matter will be heard in court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA