Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius Fransman
The National Prosecuting Authority said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The woman accusing former ANC heavyweight Marius Fransman of sexual assault is concerned that the case against him is taking long.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.
On Tuesday, the NPA confirmed the matter will be heard in Kimberley, but a date has not yet been set.
Louisa Wynand has been waiting for her day in court against her former employee for several years.
Wynand accused Fransman of touching her inappropriately while en route to the ANC's 104th birthday celebrations in Rustenburg in January 2016. Fransman has denied these allegations.
Her spokesperson Gavin Prins says: "She’s worried about the fact that the case is taking so long. She was informed in December of 2018 that the case was going ahead, and she was pleased. Now we’re entering the third month of 2019 and she hasn’t heard anything."
Spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping says it's not yet clear when the matter will be heard in court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’
-
Churches break silence on ‘resurrection miracle'
-
Pastor Alph Lukau’s supporters dismiss criticism over ‘resurrection’
-
CRL Commission: More people being abused by false prophets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.