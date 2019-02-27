Louisa Wynand concerned about delays in sex assault case against Marius Fransman

The National Prosecuting Authority said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The woman accusing former ANC heavyweight Marius Fransman of sexual assault is concerned that the case against him is taking long.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in December last year it would be prosecuting Fransman for an alleged incident dating back to January 2016.

On Tuesday, the NPA confirmed the matter will be heard in Kimberley, but a date has not yet been set.

Louisa Wynand has been waiting for her day in court against her former employee for several years.

Wynand accused Fransman of touching her inappropriately while en route to the ANC's 104th birthday celebrations in Rustenburg in January 2016. Fransman has denied these allegations.

Her spokesperson Gavin Prins says: "She’s worried about the fact that the case is taking so long. She was informed in December of 2018 that the case was going ahead, and she was pleased. Now we’re entering the third month of 2019 and she hasn’t heard anything."

Spokesperson for the NPA in the Northern Cape Phaladi Shuping says it's not yet clear when the matter will be heard in court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)