Funeral parlour opens case against Alph Lukau's church over 'resurrection'
The funeral service says the whole process involving the so-called dead man was suspicious.
JOHANNESBURG - A funeral parlour has opened a case against the Alleluia International Ministries for dragging its name in the controversy surrounding the so-called resurrection of a dead man.
A video showing church leader Alph Lukau praying over the supposedly dead man who then rises from a coffin, has been widely shared online.
While Pastor Alph Lukau is busy talking, I encourage to concentrate on the mouth of the guy in the coffin then you will decide if he was dead or not.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) February 25, 2019
Maybe this guy can bring back the like of Nelson Mandela, Hector Peterson, Hugh Masekela, Steve Biko, OR Tambo and others. pic.twitter.com/lFoNsM0grO
A vehicle bearing the Kings and Queens Real Funeral Services logo can be seen in the footage, but the company says it was only asked to provide a hearse and nothing else.
Spokesperson Giyani Dube says they were told to only fetch the body of the deceased man from a residential area in Lyndhurst and transport it to the church.
"They indicated that all the necessary paperwork has been done."
Dube says their driver was instructed not to participate in helping place the coffin into the hearse.
At the same time, some religious leaders and churches have come forward calling for the arrest of Pastor Alphu Lukau.
