Late Kgatlana goal seals a 2-2 draw for Banyana

The first half was a goalless affair with the sides testing each other out but Finland did have the better half out of the two nations.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyan a kicked of their Cyprus campaign with a pulsating 2-2 draw against Finland in their Group A clash.

The first half was a goalless affair with the sides testing each other out but Finland did have the better half out of the two nations.

The second stanza saw the match kicked into life with Finland scoring three minutes into the half.

South Africa equalised through midfielder Leandra Smeda in the 70th minute via penalty.

Not more than 10 minutes later Finland took the lead against at 2-1.

Then reigning African Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana rescued a vital point for the African side against Finland, who are ranked 28th in the world.

The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Banyana next plays Korea DPR on Friday, with their final match against the Czech Republic.