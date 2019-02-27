'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha

The Justice Minister says the SIU’s powers to institute civil recovery proceedings only came into effect in 2012, three years after its Bosasa investigation report was complete.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha says the lack of action by law enforcement agencies in the Bosasa matter has been a cause of frustration.

Masutha briefed Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Service Portfolio Committee on Bosasa contracts and the implications for his department.

Masutha says the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) powers to institute civil recovery proceedings only came into effect in 2012, three years after its Bosasa investigation report was complete.

This means the agency couldn’t actively recover lost monies after completing its investigation.

“A lack of action on the part of law enforcement is really frustrated some of us to the point where one wasn’t sure whether we even had a strong case.”

He adds that no disciplinary action could be taken against former Correctional Services head Linda Mti and chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham because the two had already left the department and could not be subjected to a disciplinary.

He says with regards to the SIU investigation into Bosasa, the current head of the National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi is in discussions with the Hawks on the matter.

