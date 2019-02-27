Popular Topics
KZN Premier Mchunu faints during Sopa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu (70) has fainted while delivering his State of the Province Address.

FILE: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
FILE: KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
35 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu (70) has fainted while delivering his State of the Province Address.

Just moments before collapsing, Mchunu had asked the Speaker to pause his speech to allow for the leader of government business Sihle Zikalala to continue with the address. As he tried to leave the stage, he lost his balance and collapsed.

More to follow.

