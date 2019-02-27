Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in Limpopo

Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thoriso Themane’s friend, Mandla Mona, who is seeking justice for his friend’s brutal murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Five Limpopo high school pupils - between 15 and 16-years-old - are facing a charge of murder in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane whose killing was captured on video.

The footage that has gone viral online has sparked outrage with calls for justice.

In the video, Thoriso Themane can be seen being assaulted and dragged by a group of pupils from Capricorn High School.

Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mandla Mona, a friend of Themane who says that he is traumatised and seeking justice for his friend’s brutal murder.

"This killing is really unfair, we grew up together and we had an opportunity to do better in life, and they took that from him."