Judge refuses to reinstate bail for alleged wife killer Rob Packham

The Constantia businessman, accused of killing his wife Gill Packham in February 2018, has been in custody since December after he breached bail conditions for the second time.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will not be allowed to appeal a decision to revoke bail.

His lawyer on Tuesday asked the court to give his client another chance, but this has been denied and Packham will remain in custody for the duration of his trial, set to start in March.

Western Cape High Court judge Elizabeth Baartman shot down any chance of bail being reinstated, saying she was persuaded that there was no sound or rational basis to conclude that there were prospects of success on appeal.

She reiterated it was not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.

Packham was first taken into custody shortly after his wife’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

In September, he appeared in court for breaching bail conditions for trying to make contact with a state witness.

He was warned to refrain from doing so.

However, he again reached out to a friend to try to contact his mistress, who is a State witness, and was back behind bars in December after his R75,000 bail was revoked and paid back.

