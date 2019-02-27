Wife killer Jason Rohde sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison
Jason Rohde has been sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment for his wife’s murder.
He was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
JUST IN: Jason Rohde has been sentenced to an effective 20 years imprisonment for his wife’s murder. SF pic.twitter.com/Uo2EoW9p6x— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
In November last year, he was convicted for murdering Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
While the court has accepted evidence that Rohde smothered the woman and then staged her suicide, he maintained his innocence until the very end.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe found that Rohde had a direct intention to kill his wife of 22 years.
Salie-Hlophe says that Susan Rohde suffered a painful death, adding that it is clear that she didn't die instantly.
The evidence pointed to the brutality of her murder and was a key aggravating factor.
She then slapped Rohde with an 18-year sentence for murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.
Three years of the second charge have will run concurrently with the jail term imposed for murder.
The defence’s Advocate Graham van der Spuy says that they intend on bringing an application for leave to appeal the conviction and sentence.
