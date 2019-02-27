Jane brings up her century for Banyana Banyana

Refiloe Jane was named in the starting eleven that saw head coach Desiree Ellis make six changes to the squad that started against Sweden in Cape Town last month.

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane will bring up a century of appearances for the national side when she runs out against Finland in South Africa’s opening match of the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup.

Jane was named in the starting 11 that saw head coach Desiree Ellis make six changes to the squad that started against Sweden in Cape Town last month.

The Canberra United midfielder made her Banyana Banyana debut in March 2012 in the same Cyprus Women’s Cup, playing against Northern Ireland.

She has already scored 12 goals for South Africa – the first coming against Botswana in an international friendly match in 2012.

Andile Dlamini retains her place in goals, as do fullbacks Lebohang Ramalepe and Nothando Vilakazi.

Captain Janine van Wyk makes a return after missing the last match through injury, and she will have a new central defensive partner in Tiisetso Makhubela, who will be getting her first start in a Banyana Banyana jersey.

Busisiwe Ndimeni, who was also out injured against Sweden, is back in the starting 11, together with Leandra Smeda.

Karabo Dhlamini, the youngest player in the squad, gets her first start.

Jermaine Seoposenwe is the sixth change as she starts against Finland – she scored South Africa’s solitary goal in the last meeting between the two nations in 2015. Rhoda Mulaudzi also retains her place up front.

Both Makhubela and Dhlamini will be earning their second caps each – the latter was part of the South African U-17 Women’s National Team that played in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay last year.

BANYANA BANAYA TEAM

Andile Dlamini (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Nothando Vilakazi, Janine van Wyk (c),Tiisetso Makhubela, Refiloe Jane, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Leandra Smeda, Karabo Dhlamini, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Rhoda Mulaudzi

Subs:

Kaylin Swart (GK), Victoria Muroa (GK), Noko Matlou,Mamello Makhabane, Amanda Mthandi, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana, Bambanani Mbane, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Kholosa Biyana, Molatelo Sebata