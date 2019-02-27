Integrity of NPA officials must be beyond reproach, Mokgoro Inquiry told
Casac’s Lawson Naidoo has made the submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - Public interest organisation Casac says that a senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official’s integrity and conscientiousness must be beyond reproach or they may not be fit nor proper to hold office.
The inquiry is investigating advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.
The presentation of evidence against the pair ended on Monday with the conclusion of Jiba’s cross-examination.
Naidoo says prosecutors must exercise their discretion responsibly.
“The integrity and conscientiousness of that person must be beyond reproach. In the words of the act, they must be seen to act without fear, favour or prejudice.”
Naidoo referred to the role of the prosecutor as set out in the prosecution policy document.
“A member of the NPA must serve impartially. They must carry out their powers, duties and functions in good faith without fear, favour or prejudice and subject only to the Constitution or law. They should not allow their judgment to affect anything, such as their personal views of the offence.”
WATCH: Casac makes submissions at Mokgoro Inquiry
