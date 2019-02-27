Integrated approach needed to deal with hiking attacks - safety group

Table Mountain Watch is calling on various entities to come on board to address attacks on hikers and cyclists.

CAPE TOWN - The community safety initiative, Table Mountain Watch, says that an integrated approach is needed to deal with crime in the Cape's national parks.

The group says there have been six attacks since January.

Last week, a hiker was shot in the leg at Kleinplaas Dam near Simon's Town.

Table Mountain Watch is calling on various entities to come on board to address attacks on hikers and cyclists.

The group's Andre Van Schalkwyk says crime hotspots include Signal Hill, Red Hill, Kleinplaas and the front of Deer Park.

In 2018, there were 59 incidents, affecting 128 people.

The year before, there were 40 incidents and 91 victims.

"On the front of Table Mountain side, we haven't gotten there yet but it would be great to have neighbourhood watches there from Tamboerskloof, Oranjezicht, the City Improvement guys, SAPS central guys and the rangers and say 'how do we address this now?'"

Van Schalkwyk is encouraging mountain users to go out in groups.