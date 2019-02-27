Gloria Mine recovery team finds no sign of 9 missing men

The recovery operation resumed on Monday with officials hoping to find the bodies of nine men who are still unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - The rescue team at Gloria Mine says they’ve searched the entire shaft where the remaining bodies of suspected criminals were believed to be located but have not found anyone else.

The recovery operation resumed on Monday with officials hoping to find the bodies of nine men who are still unaccounted for.

They were part of a group of men who had gone underground allegedly in search of copper cable at the Mpumalanga mine that had been placed under business rescue.

The confirmed death toll stands at 18.

Business rescue practitioner Mike Elliot says they will decide with the Mineral Resources Department when to resume the search.

“We searched all the roadways where the people were, according to the community, walking or working in and at this point in time we haven’t found anybody.”