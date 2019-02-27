Popular Topics
Gloria Mine recovery team finds no sign of 9 missing men

The recovery operation resumed on Monday with officials hoping to find the bodies of nine men who are still unaccounted for.

FILE: A member of the mine rescue services inspects the area where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: A member of the mine rescue services inspects the area where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rescue team at Gloria Mine says they’ve searched the entire shaft where the remaining bodies of suspected criminals were believed to be located but have not found anyone else.

The recovery operation resumed on Monday with officials hoping to find the bodies of nine men who are still unaccounted for.

They were part of a group of men who had gone underground allegedly in search of copper cable at the Mpumalanga mine that had been placed under business rescue.

The confirmed death toll stands at 18.

Business rescue practitioner Mike Elliot says they will decide with the Mineral Resources Department when to resume the search.

“We searched all the roadways where the people were, according to the community, walking or working in and at this point in time we haven’t found anybody.”

Timeline

