Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron to appear at Zondo Commission

Ephron was Glencore’s CEO when the company sold its Optimum coal mine to Gupta-owned Tegeta.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to resume on Wednesday morning with testimony from former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron.

Ephron’s testimony comes a day after the commission heard evidence on Eskom’s coal supply agreements with Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard that the sub-standard coal supplied by the Gupta mine may have contributed to load shedding the country experiences in 2015 and that the controversial family dictated terms to the power utility when signing the contracts.

That was through a controversial transaction that saw Eskom give Tegeta a R659 million pre-payment to help with the purchase, a payment which was later found to be unlawful by Treasury.

Ephron is expected to confirm if former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane facilitated negotiations between the Guptas and Glencore when he was Switzerland in 2015.

He is also expected to say if his former company was pressured to sell.