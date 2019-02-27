Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital media

Behaviour change coach Josh Ramsey explains the link between porn addiction and digital media.

CAPE TOWN – Concerns have been raised over teenagers’ access to pornography on the internet which could later affect their intimate relationships.

Behaviour change coach Josh Ramsey works with schoolchildren and explains there’s a fine line between fantasy and reality.

“That’s the feedback I get from the youngsters. The primary thing is the distortion between the reality and fantasy. There’s nothing wrong with fantasy, but there needs to be a conversation on what’s real and what isn’t.”

