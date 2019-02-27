Experts question Treasury’s ‘too generous’ economic growth projections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Experts question Treasury’s ‘too generous’ economic growth projections

The estimates came under scrutiny during public hearings on the Budget hosted by Parliament’s finance committees on Wednesday.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Treasury’s forecasts for economic growth and revenue have been called into question, with economists and tax experts warning of the risk of a credibility gap if these are consistently overestimated.

The estimates came under scrutiny during public hearings on the Budget hosted by Parliament’s finance committees on Wednesday.

Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Fiscal Cliff Study Group was scathing about Treasury’s too generous projections for economic growth: “The forecasts are really bad; they make weather forecasters look good.”

Rossouw warned that if growth does not pan out according to Treasury’s forecast, the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio will be headed for 100% and the deficit before borrowing could go over six percent of GDP.

PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Kyle Mandy says revenue collection has been consistently overestimated in the past five years and especially during the last three years.

“Never mind forecasting around economic growth. The crux of the matter is it’s around the credibility of forecasting our tax revenues. So, we’re concerned that we no longer have credibility in that space and what that might mean from a rating point of view as well.”

Treasury will respond to Wednesday’s submissions on Friday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA