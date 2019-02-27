Decomposed body found in lake in Maraisburg

Johannesburg Metro Police cordoned off the area earlier on Wednesday when the body was discovered.

JOHANNESBURG - A decomposed body has been found in a lake in Maraisburg, west of Johannesburg.

Police are investigating how the body ended up in the lake.

Johannesburg Metro Police Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar says, “The body was found in a lake near Bosmont, on the southern side of Maraisburg onramp. Officers were called, lanes were closed as officers removed the body.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)