David Mabuza: 'The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth'

Deputy President David Mabuza was responding to questions in the National Assembly on youth unemployment and the country’s preparedness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says the shortage of electricity in the country might be a challenge, but it’s also a sign of a growing economy.

Mabuza said electricity was previously provided to a few sections of the population and today most South Africans are provided with electricity.

“The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth.”

On 11 February Eskom took the unprecedented step of implementing stage 4 load shedding, which was followed by further days of planned outages.

Members of Parliament (MPs) responded with laughter to Mabuza’s view of the matter.

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen pointed out that any industrial revolution needed electricity, and he accused Mabuza of glossing over the recent Eskom crisis that saw load shedding being ramped up to stage 4.

