DA to continue its fight to hold Public Protector Mkhwebane to account

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct will not be the subject of any parliamentary inquiry, for now.

African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters members of Parliament’s justice committee decided in a majority vote against this.

The Democratic Alliance, which first called for the inquiry in 2017 following adverse court findings against Mkhwebane, has labelled the committee’s report on the matter a “whitewash”.

The committee decided on Tuesday an inquiry would be premature as legal proceedings related to a judgment against Mkhwebane are yet to be finalised.

Mkhwebane is waiting for the Constitutional Court’s judgment on her appeal against being ordered to personally pay some of the costs related to the legal challenge to her findings in the Absa lifeboat matter, when she over-stepped by recommending the Reserve Bank’s mandate be changed.

The committee’s report says because legal proceedings are “ongoing” it’s too soon to have an inquiry into her conduct. But the DA says it will continue its fight to hold Mkhwebane to account.

The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach: “The DA will prepare a minority report to counter this one page and two lines worth of report the committee’s adopted. It’s not a report, it’s a disgrace. It does not reflect the debate that took place, the current state of affairs, the position of the Public Protector. It certainly doesn’t reflect the position of South Africans.”

