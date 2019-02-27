CRL Commission: More people being abused by false prophets
A video of pastor Alph Lukau bringing a so-called dead man back to life in Sandton on Sunday has since gone viral on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission says that while the debate on religious freedom continues, more people are being abused on a daily basis by false prophets claiming to be men of God.
The commission says that while it will file a report on its own investigation into Lukau, it has no mechanism to arrest him or hold him to account.
But it says it will continue to fight to have regulatory laws passed.
Chairperson of the CRL Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says that she’s had countless victims come forward to report abuses they’ve experienced at the hands of their religious leaders.
She says these pastors know how to target the most vulnerable in communities.
"There must be regulations passed that will control practitioners."
Mkhwanzi-Xaluva says that people need a safe space to speak about the abuses they've experienced.
"The issue of a public awareness campaign, we feel it is very critical, just as much as we feel that religious leaders should have basic training."
At the same time, various religious leaders have called for Pastor Alph Lukau's arrest.
