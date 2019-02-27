Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - Masutha
The Justice Minister has informed MPs about contracts with Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, and the implications for his department.
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Michael Masutha said on Wednesday the Department of Correctional Services hasn't completely terminated its relationship with disgraced prisons contractor Bosasa.
Masutha has informed MPs about contracts with Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, and the implications for his department.
The minister said in 2017 the department entered into a contract with Bosasa to provide nutrition services to cover 26 kitchens feeding over 46,000 inmates.
He said the department has continued to use Bosasa, which is facing liquidation because a Special Investigating Unit report did not recommend blacklisting the company.
“The latest of which is a contract that was procured in 2017 that’s currently running for a period of three years, ending the beginning of 2020.”
Correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser has, however, assured MPs the department will soon be in a position to insource the functions.
“We can confidently say at this point that all our kitchens are ready to be served and serviced by Correctional Services officials as we speak.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
