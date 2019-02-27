Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced
Last year Rohde was found guilty of murder and defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide.
JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing is expected to start on Wednesday morning in the Western Cape High Court in the trial of convicted murderer Jason Rohde.
The property mogul was arrested after his wife Susan’s body was found in the hotel they were staying in at Spier Wine Estate hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope found that after killing Susan in their bedroom, Rohde dragged her to the bathroom and made it look like she hanged herself.
BREAKING #JasonRohde convicted of murdering his wife and staging her suicide. Bail withdrawn accused to be retained in custody. SF pic.twitter.com/TN4Vf713a7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2018
The court has already heard arguments and is expected to hand down sentencing.
