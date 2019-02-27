Popular Topics
Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde to be sentenced

Last year Rohde was found guilty of murder and defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

FILE: Former Sotherby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Former Sotherby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing is expected to start on Wednesday morning in the Western Cape High Court in the trial of convicted murderer Jason Rohde.

The property mogul was arrested after his wife Susan’s body was found in the hotel they were staying in at Spier Wine Estate hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

Last year, Rohde was found guilty of murder and defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope found that after killing Susan in their bedroom, Rohde dragged her to the bathroom and made it look like she hanged herself.

The court has already heard arguments and is expected to hand down sentencing.

Timeline

