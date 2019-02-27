Popular Topics
Competition Commission wants behaviour change from schools over uniform costs

The Competition Commission says it has decided not to pursue litigation against schools and school uniform suppliers for participating in anti-competitive behaviours.

Parents purchasing school uniforms and supplies for their children the day before schools reopen.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says it has decided not to pursue litigation against schools
and school uniform suppliers for participating in anti-competitive behaviour s.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says instead they’re working with the schools and suppliers
to comply with the Competition Act.

The commission and number of school groups reached a settlement on Tuesday on the price of school uniforms.

It says it’s more interested in schools changing their behaviour than dragging them to court over anti-competitive behaviour.

Bonakele says he understands change won’t happen overnight.

“A convenient way is to have stakeholders on the ground, parents being the guardians of this process making sure that we stamp out whatever anti-competitive conduct that could lead to higher costs for education.”

The commission launched an investigation after parents complained about the price of school uniforms and they’ve been forced to buy from certain suppliers.

Bonakele says the probe is still ongoing.

The commission says it depends on school governing bodies to ensure that suppliers are not taking advantage of parents.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

