Competition Commission wants behaviour change from schools over uniform costs
The Competition Commission says it has decided not to pursue litigation against schools and school uniform suppliers for participating in anti-competitive behaviours.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says it has decided not to pursue litigation against schools
and school uniform suppliers for participating in anti-competitive behaviour s.
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says instead they’re working with the schools and suppliers
to comply with the Competition Act.
The commission and number of school groups reached a settlement on Tuesday on the price of school uniforms.
It says it’s more interested in schools changing their behaviour than dragging them to court over anti-competitive behaviour.
Bonakele says he understands change won’t happen overnight.
“A convenient way is to have stakeholders on the ground, parents being the guardians of this process making sure that we stamp out whatever anti-competitive conduct that could lead to higher costs for education.”
LISTEN: How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
The commission launched an investigation after parents complained about the price of school uniforms and they’ve been forced to buy from certain suppliers.
Bonakele says the probe is still ongoing.
The commission says it depends on school governing bodies to ensure that suppliers are not taking advantage of parents.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
-
Commission, schools reach settlement on uniform anti-competitive behaviour
-
Cheaper school uniforms on horizon as commission, suppliers to verify agreements
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South Africans
Popular in Local
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Pastor Alph Lukau has been performing ‘miracles’
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Churches break silence on ‘resurrection miracle'
-
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane's killing
-
[UPDATE] Limpopo teen among 5 taken in for questioning for man's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.