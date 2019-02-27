Classes continue at CPUT after disruptions by ‘rogue’ students

On Tuesday, some students occupied the main admin building at the District Six campus, demanding accommodation.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says classes are continuing as normal, despite disruptions on Wednesday morning relating to student housing.

CPUT Student Representative Council’s Tumiso Mfis says students shut down classes on Wednesday morning.

He says they’re set to meet with CPUT management later on Wednesday afternoon.

“On Wednesday, students disrupted all classes without involving the SRC. We had a meeting with management and we’re waiting for confirmation on available spaces.”

He says it’s a peaceful march and is hopeful that the matter will be addressed.

“Currently, we’re trying to make sure that they [students] don’t do anything out of order, such as vandalism, that can be used against them and damage their chances of getting accommodation.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says every effort is made to meet the demand of residence placement - it cannot be responsible for every person demanding student housing.

“All CPUT campuses remain open and operational. A rogue group of students attempted to disrupt classes at the District Six campus on Wednesday. The disagreement seems to stem from the continued demand for student housing. The students without places are mostly walk-ins, who expect to jump the residence queue ahead of those who applied on time and meet the requirements.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)