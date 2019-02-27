Child killed in Kraaifontein fire

City of Cape Town officials were on the scene to assess the needs of the affected families.

CAPE TOWN - A child has died in a fire in Kraaifontein. It broke out early on Wednesday morning where several structures were destroyed.

The city's Jermaine Carelse says: "The response comprised of four firefighting vehicles and 14 staff members. One minor sustained fatal burns. The cause of the fire is undetermined."